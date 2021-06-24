  1. Home
Friends: Jennifer Aniston states Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow 'can vouch' she never 'banged' David Schwimmer

In a recent interview, Jennifer Aniston quipped, "I would proudly say I banged [David] Schwimmer if that happened."
29544 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2021 07:28 pm
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer used to crush hard on each other during Friends' early days On Friends: The Reunion, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had revealed that they almost dated.
Jennifer Aniston is shedding some more light on her almost relationship with Friends co-star David Schwimmer. For the unversed, Jennifer and David had shockingly revealed during Friends: The Reunion that they used to crush hard on each other during the earlier seasons of the iconic sitcom and had almost dated. The 52-year-old actress, alongside reel and real-life BFFs Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, recently appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show and spoke candidly about the 54-year-old actor.

While reaffirming how they never acted on their respective crushes on one another, Howard Stern asked Aniston why she didn't "bang" Schwimmer to which she replied, "He was lovely, David was great," via People. The Morning Show star explained that the two "were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked." For Jennifer, "the beauty" of their almost relationship was that the "feelings" they had, they "just literally channelled everything" into their beloved Friends characters Rachel Green and Ross Geller and their iconic love story. Aniston feels that's why the Friends couple "resonated the way it did."

"But no, we never, on my life [got together]. And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would've heard about it. They can vouch for me," Jennifer stated which Courteney attested to be "true." Aniston further quipped, "Howard's not going to believe me. No, I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no."

It seems like Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were in fact each other's 'The one that got away!'

