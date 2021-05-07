Friends' Matthew Perry matched with a 19 year old TikToker on dating app; Asked her 'Am I as old as your dad?'

TikTok user reveals Matthew Perry matched with her when she was 19 and FaceTimed her to play a game of 20 questions.

The latest trend seems to be TikTok users coming out with their celebrity dating app stories. After Ben Affleck's video message to a woman who unmatched him on a dating app went viral, another TikToker has now opened up about her experience of matching with Friends star Matthew Perry on the Raya dating app. LA-based, Kate Haralson revealed that she was only 19 years of age when she matched with Perry last year during the time that he had split from his current fiance Molly Hurwitz.

The now deleted video showed Perry on a FaceTime call with Haralson where the duo were playing '20 questions' on the actor's suggestion. The young TikToker has now revealed that at one point during the game, Perry even asked her, “Am I as old as your dad?”

The TikTok user recently went viral for posting a FaceTime call she had with Matthew Perry and stated that the reason for sharing the private video was to expose how older men in Hollywood are “taking advantage” of younger women on dating apps. While the TikTok user has confirmed that none of the questions Perry asked her had any sexual connotations, she said she felt uncomfortable.

Speaking to Pagesix, she further revealed how Hollywood actors are matching with younger girls on dating apps and said, "A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of."

Kate also revealed that she was “inspired” by TikTok user named Nivine Jay, who recently posted a personal video of Ben Affleck after they matched on a dating app.

