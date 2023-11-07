Friends: Matthew Perry saved the story of Chandler and Monica by getting THIS scene edited

Late actor Matthew Perry once made a big decision about the story in the Friends show. In one episode from season 5 called The One in Vegas: Part 1, where Chandler and Monica had an argument, Chandler was written to cheat on Monica in the script.

Matthew Perry's character Chandler was written to cheat on Monica

But in the episode, after an argument, Monica (played by Courteney Cox) went to have lunch with her ex-boyfriend, Dr. Richard Burke. In the original script, Chandler got upset and ordered room service. He talked with a hotel worker, played by Lisa Cash, and ended up cheating on Monica. But just before they were going to film it in front of a live audience, Matthew Perry, who played Chandler, talked to the show's writers.

He said that the audience wouldn't like it if his character cheated on Monica. So, they changed the story. Lisa Cash revealed to TMZ on November 6, “We had rehearsed it and everything, and then the day before we were shooting in front of a live audience, I was told that [Matthew] went to the writers and said the audience would never forgive him for cheating on Monica,” she added, “He was probably right. That would’ve changed possibly the course of the show and his character.”

At the end of the show, Monica and Chandler got married and adopted twins. They were planning to move to the suburbs. Marta Kauffman, one of the show's creators, said she thinks Monica and Chandler are still together and doing well.

Even though Lisa Cash didn't become a major part of Monica and Chandler's relationship, she did get a role as a flight attendant in a scene with Ross and Rachel. She had a good experience working with Matthew Perry, who made her feel comfortable and welcome on the set.

Matthew Perry's tragic demise

Sadly, we learned about Matthew Perry's death on October 28. He was found unconscious in a jacuzzi at his home. He was taken to the hospital, but he was already gone. The cause of his death is still unknown, as the initial autopsy didn't provide clear answers. They are waiting for the results of a toxicology report to learn more. Matthew Perry was 54 years old. His decision to change the show's storyline will be remembered as a smart move that kept the show's characters beloved by the audience.

ALSO READ: ‘I have such a bad memory’: When Courtney Cox struggled to ‘remember being’ on the set of FRIENDS