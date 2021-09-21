Friends or The Office: Which iconic TV show is the GREATEST sitcom of all time? VOTE & COMMENT

It's time to settle the age-old debate once and for all; Which legendary series is the greatest sitcom of all time? While there have been many contenders over the past few decades and years, many would agree that Friends and The Office will definitely be a part of the list. Between the two, though, there is a heated divide as some swear by Friends while others always go back to The Office when in need of a cheer me up.

Let's talk about Friends first. The legendary sitcom aired in 1994 and went on for 10 glorious seasons. Even today, the TV show has a massive fan following as proven by the recent successful Friends: Reunion, which left fans deeply emotional. Starring Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Friends was based on six close friends and their relatable lives in New York City. From the beloved Central Perk cafe with the orange couch to Monica's apartment with the purple door, this series was a once in a lifetime kind of show that still resonates with the youth of today. Fans especially love the two couples; Ross and Rachel and Chandler and Monica.

As for The Office, based on Ricky Gervais' show of the same name, the beloved mockumentary workplace comedy premiered in 2005 and went on for 9 hilarious seasons. The series made a household name out of Steve Carell as the endearingly witty Michael Scott. Many would agree that Michael Scott is amongst the greatest characters ever written as The Office delved into the comedic, eccentric lives of office employees. Moreover, fans couldn't get enough of the forever cherished couple, Jim and Pam, played by John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer while Rainn Wilson and B.J. Novak's shenanigans as Dwight and Ryan are the stuff of pure comedy gold.

