Friends producer ADDRESSES fan concern over Matthew Perry's health; Says the actor is 'stronger and better'

Friends producer Kevin Bright spoke about Matthew Perry's health in a recent interview and assured fans that the actor was doing okay.
Friends: The Reunion which aired recently, brought back together the show's lead cast including Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc after 17 long years. After the reunion episode's release, several fans showed concern for actor Matthew Perry's health as they took to social media to discuss the same. The show's producer, Kevin Bright in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, responded to the concerns over Perry's health. 

During the interview, Bright told THR, "I talked to [Matthew]. It was great seeing him again. And what people say is what people say. I don’t have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show. But yes, I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward."

It all started with fans getting worried for the actor's health after they realized that his speech seemed slightly slurred during the special episode's trailer. Perry who has been open about his battle with addiction over the years has reportedly been to rehab twice. Although with Bright's recent statement about the actor being better now, fans can finally relax. 

Matthew famously played the character of Chandler Bing on the sitcom which aired between 1994 to 2004. Perry and all the other lead cast members got together for the second time since the show wrapped up 17 years ago during the recent reunion special episode which saw the actors taking a walk down memory lane as they exchanged stories from the show's filming and also recreated a few iconic scenes.

