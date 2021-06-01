Friends producer Kevin S. Bright REVEALS if there will ever be a documentary made on the iconic sitcom

After the emotionally-stirring Friends: The Reunion, Friends producer Kevin S. Bright tackled the question about a possible Friends documentary.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Friends' producers Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin S. Bright were asked if they'd be keen on making a Friends documentary, especially after Friends: The Reunion, which premiered last week and left loyal fans with varying degrees of emotions. To this, Kevin revealed, "That Friends around the world segment from the reunion planted a few ideas."

What Bright is referring to is the Friends Reunion segment where fans from across the globe sent video love letters to Friends, detailing how the iconic sitcom influenced and even changed their lives for the better. "When you see Malala [Yousafzai] talking about your show, it just blows you away and transcends everything. That’s something that does interest me," Kevin added fondly. On Friends: The Reunion, Malala, the youngest Nobel Prince laureate, had a guest appearance along with her best friend Vee as the two spoke candidly about their love for Friends and realising what true addiction to a TV show means.

It was Vee, who got Yousafzai hooked to the legendary series, calling it her "proudest moment" and a "mission accomplished." The BFFs would stay up all night and watch it together. "Friends brought Friends together," Malala shared. As for Yousafzai's favourite episode and moment, it's Friends Season 6 Ep 10 titled The One with the Routine, especially Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller's (Courteney Cox) iconic high school dance performed at the pre-recorded Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

According to Vee, Malala is Joey Tribianni (Matt LeBlanc) in real life with a pinch of Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) and that the 23-year-old activist laughs out loud especially during Joey's scenes. Yousafzai even admitted to finding his jokes funny.

More Friends content; where do we sign up?!

