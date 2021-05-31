Friends' Producers REVEAL David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston's electric chemistry was 'a very hot topic' on set

In a recent interview, Friends' producers Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin S. Bright disclosed if they knew at the time that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston had romantic feelings for one another IRL in the first season of the iconic sitcom.

Getting candid about Friends: The Reunion, which premiered on May 27, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Friends' executive producers Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin S. Bright were asked about the most shocking revelation made during the reunion special; David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston had romantic feelings for one another in the first season of the iconic sitcom.

When quizzed if they knew about David and Jennifer's IRL almost romance, Kevin revealed, "It was a very hot topic on the set because the electricity between them in the scenes was like, 'Oh my God, they can't be acting that, there's got to be something!' Everybody was suspicious that something was going on. People made up their own rumours and at a certain point. But we all thought something might have been going on because they were just so good together." Bright added that they too "were so invested in Ross [Geller] and Rachel [Green]" like the Friends fans were as "there was something about them." However, similar to Friends, there was a long waiting game and eventually, Jenvid's romance never took off in real life. Instead, "the happy ending is in the show," Kevin noted.

For Marta, Schwimmer and Aniston's crush on each other "was pretty obvious" even though "they didn't know for sure because" they didn't blatantly ask the pair about it. They did think that something "perhaps might be going on." Marta further stated, "It did not wind up inspiring [Ross and Rachel's storyline] honestly at all. If anything, their ability to channel those feelings into Ross and Rachel just made the longing all the more relatable."

On the other hand, David confessed that he "didn't know" because out of the trio, "he was on stage the least." Crane recalled always being in the writers' room and hence, there probably might have been "a lot of stuff that went on, on stage, that went by me. If it wasn't about improving the story or punching up a joke, I probably missed it."

When asked if the three of them ever discussed with David and Jennifer the troubles behind showmances that don't work, Kevin divulged that one has to let such things "take their course" and that one doesn't want "to get involved in actors' personal lives" because "then you're really in trouble as a producer." Bright disclosed that they never discussed it with Schwimmer and Aniston "because nobody saw anything, nobody found anything; it was just rumours that were all based on how good they were as actors."

How we wish David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston could have been each other's lobsters IRL!

