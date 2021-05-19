Friends reunion 1st trailer: Cast enacts old scenes, recalls table read & clears the air about Ross & Rachel

Matthew Perry just posted a first look at the Friends reunion which has us all tearing up. Scroll down to see the nostalgic video!

While the Friends reunion has been in the works for almost a year now, there was little to update until last week when the cast and HBO shared a sneak peek of the highly-anticipated reunion and revealed the release date. Since then, fans can hardly wait to see their favourite set of Friends back together again, and as if that wasn’t enough, Matthew Perry who essayed the role of Chandler Bing on the show recently released the first trailer from the reunion show.

The video shared the first real glimpse of what fans could expect from the much-awaited special show. Apart from the return of Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the special episode will also feature cameos from stars like James Corden, Tom Selleck (who played Richard Burke), David Beckham, Maggie Wheeler (who played Janice), and many many more. The video shared by Perry showed the 6 cast members recalling everything from shooting, their first table reads, visiting old sets, tearing up, enacting old scenes and clearing the air about whether Ross and Rachel were truly on a break!

Along with the nostalgic video, the actor wrote in the caption: “We’re back! I’m not crying, you’re crying. There are more surprises where this came from… #FriendsReunion 5/27 on @hbomax. @friends @hbomaxpop.” You can watch the video for yourself here, but keep the tissue box ready!

Credits :Instagram

