Friends Reunion: Amidst love confessions, David Schwimmer REFERS to Brad Pitt as Jennifer Aniston's 'fella'

During Friends: The Reunion, the beloved cast was seen reminiscing about their favourite guest stars on Friends, which included Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Brad Pitt's epic, memorable cameo.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Friends: The Reunion was nothing short of a nostalgic roller coaster ride as famous guest stars, who appeared on the iconic sitcom like Tom Selleck and Reese Witherspoon, to big Friends fans like BTS and David Beckham, added more star power alongside the beloved cast - Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

During one walk down memory lane segment held inside Monica's apartment set-up saw the ensemble reminisce about their favourite Friends cameos, from Danny DeVito to Sean Penn. During the same conversation, Jennifer's ex-husband Brad Pitt's name also came up. If you're are a Friends fan or not, you're most certainly aware of Brad's epic, memorable guest appearance during Friends Season 8 Ep 9 titled The One with the Rumor. Pitt played Ross' college best friend Will Colbert, who loathes Rachel with passion and the close pals had even co-founded the 'I Hate Rachel' club back in their younger days.

"We had amazing guest stars. Couldn't believe all these people, who we were massive fans of," Schwimmer recounted and later on added, "And your fella, Brad," to which Aniston continued, "Pitt came and did one." Moreover, Jennifer couldn't help but tease Matthew Perry while talking about another huge Friends guest star, the actor's ex-girlfriend Julia Roberts. "And who enjoyed Julia Roberts?," Aniston quipped pointing her hands at Matthew.

Interestingly, Jennifer had recently spoken with Access about how Brad's cameo was one of her personal favourite guest appearances on Friends, calling it "wonderful" and "fantastic.

Meanwhile, David and Jennifer became instant trending topics when they revealed that in the earlier seasons of Friends, they "were crushing hard on each other" and almost dated but the timing was just off.

