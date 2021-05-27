Friends Reunion: BTS declare their love for iconic sitcom; Justin Bieber dresses up as Ross Geller's Sputnik

During Friends: The Reunion, BTS and Justin Bieber, who are big fans of the iconic sitcom, showcased their love through an endearing video message and a Sputnik ramp walk, respectively.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Friends: The Reunion is finally out for the whole world to consume in what was a jam-packed, almost two hours long, nostalgia bonanza featuring our favourite cast and fictional friends of all time - Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

Amid the wide array of guest appearances, many were excited to see BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - make their cameos as it's a known fact amongst ARMY how Bangtan leader RM is a big Friends fan and even taught himself English thanks to the iconic sitcom. Just like it was initially teased as a strictly small bit only, the boys sent their love in a mere 14-second video message, which is said to have been shot last year in June or July as Friends: The Reunion went through its fair share of delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My mom bought me the DVDs of the whole series when I was in elementary school. Friends really had a big hand in teaching me English and the show really taught me the things about life and true friendship," Namjoon confessed while the septet then shouted out enthusiastically, "We love Friends." While Joonie and Yoongi cutely held up finger hearts, Kookie made an adorable heart gesture with his hand. Though ARMY was a bit disappointed with the blink and miss appearance, the fandom couldn't get over the personalised introduction caption for BTS in Friends' iconic title font, which reads: "BTS Biggest Boy Band On The Planet"

On the other hand, during a customised Friends fashion show, Justin Bieber made an epic appearance, donning Ross' famous Sputnik Halloween costume and strutting the runway, leaving the cast, especially David, as well as the live audience present shocked. The cameras clicked away as JB's swag took over. Justin and wife Hailey Baldwin had even clicked pictures with the entire cast at the Central Perk set-up, sitting on the iconic orange couch.

Check out BTS' heartfelt video message and Justin Bieber hilariously dressed as Sputnik during Friends: The Reunion below:

THEY DID NOT JUST MAKE JUSTIN BIEBER DRESS UP AS ROSS'S SPUTNIK LOOK I'M WHEEZING SHSKALLAKSKSKL#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/CcItEPkY7H — SaHad (@ItzMissL_) May 27, 2021

Heartwarming, indeed!

ALSO READ: Friends Reunion Review: The one where the beloved cast's 'one last hurrah' was bright, bittersweet & beautiful

Which guest appearance was your favourite during Friends: The Reunion? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×