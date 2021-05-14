Friends Reunion: BTS, Justin Bieber & Lady Gaga among others set to be the star studded guest lineup for show

Friends reunion is set to have a list of major celebrity guest stars that also include the K-Pop band, BTS, and more.

After waiting years for the news of a Friends reunion to happen and now to finally have a special releasing this month, fans of the show have come a long way. The excitement for Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max is over the roof and we bet everyone has blocked the date of May 27 for this special occasion. After the teaser of the upcoming reunion was released last night, the mere theme song of the show was enough to give everyone goosebumps.

While the lead cast of the show consisting of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer will be returning for the show, the reunion special will also host a list of other guest stars. The guest appearances include a few returnees from the show such as Tom Selleck who popularly played Richard and Maggie Wheeler known for her role of Janice.

Apart from these the reunion special will host some major guest stars including K-Pop band BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, James Corden, Kit Harington, Cindy Crawford, Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevingne, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. Doesn't that sound like a super exciting lineup?

Among other returnees of the show are also stars like, Larry Hankin who played Mr. Hecklesa and James Michael Tyler, popularly known as Central Perk's Gunther on the show.

The show will be premiering on May 27 and fans certainly think this month couldn't have been any better. Friends, the sitcom originally aired from 1994 to 2004 and became a worldwide phenomenon.

Credits :Getty Images

