Friends Reunion: Courteney Cox on working with her co stars again: We are going to have the best time

Ever since it was announced that HBO is working on a Friends reunion, it is all the fans have been talking about, and Courteney Cox is just as excited. During a recent interview Kevin Nealon, the actress, who played Monica Geller for the popular sitcom’s 10 seasons, gushed about reliving her Friends journey with her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. She said it would be the first time the actors will all sit together in a room and talk about the show.

Courteney couldn’t stop gushing about how much fun they are going to have while reminiscing about their incredible journey on the show, E Online reported. She also mentioned that they already had a small reunion of their own when they recently got together for dinner. Jennifer even posted a picture from the night on Instagram. In fact, that was the first picture she posted after creating her Instagram account which ended up breaking the internet.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's Instagram post:

While Courteney, Lisa, and Jennifer keep posting pictures with each other, the actress revealed that all six of them rarely get together. She said it was the second time they all hung out after the show ended in 2004. The actors will reunite for an HBO max special and the shooting will take place on original soundstage at the Warner Bros. Studio. Reportedly, the unscripted special debut in May 2020. ALSO READ: Friends reunion special is officially in works and it is going to be EPIC but there's a catch

