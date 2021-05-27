Friends Reunion: David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston REVEAL they almost dated; Recreate Ross, Rachel's epic kiss

Amongst the most shocking revelations during Friends: The Reunion was David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston confessing they were "crushing hard on each other" IRL during the initial few seasons.

*SPOILERS ALERT* The one where David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston were almost 'lobsters' in real life! In what was the most shocking moment during Friends: The Reunion, David and Jennifer, who fans loved as the eternal 'will they, won't they' couple, revealed to the world that the two were "crushing hard on each other" but fate played spoilsport and they eventually fell into the 'the one that got away' cliche.

James Corden, who hosted the special, couldn't help but ask the Friends if they'd ever had feelings for each other IRL, an off-screen romance, to which a flustered Aniston started, "Well, I mean, David..." Taking charge of the conversation was Schwimmer, who confessed, "The first season, we, I had a major crush on Jen. [Jennifer says, "It was reciprocated."] At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that but we both...," to which Matt LeBlanc chimed in, "Bullshit!," leaving everyone, including the audience burst into laughter.

Jennifer continued, "No! [Matt quips, "I'm kidding."] I just remembered. Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

We're then taken back to Monica Geller's apartment with just the six friends reminiscing about Ross and Rachel's iconic kiss in Friends Season 2 Ep 7 titled The One Where Ross Finds Out. Friends: The Reunion would have been incomplete without mentioning Ross and Rachel's iconic kiss and Rosschel fans were treated kindly as Schwimmer and Aniston recreated the legendary sequence during a table read session. The way the two consumed into their beloved characters will instantly give you goosebumps as Courteney Cox recalled the beyond romantic moment best just before the memorable table read. "That scene in the coffee house, when their first kiss... I watched it the other day and I was weeping. The tension, it was just palpable, it was just perfect. I’m so glad you guys didn't because I don't know what... you'd have just been great actors. But man, that was something," Cox admitted out loud to which Jen quipped, "Yeah, we’re really not just great actors."

We then transition to behind-the-scenes footage of David and Jennifer, from the cast's rehearsal breaks in the early seasons, goofing around and showing off the initial sparks of a pair "crushing hard." Schwimmer pondered, "I thought back on the very first year or two when we have breaks from rehearsal, there were moments where we would cuddle on the couch. [Jennifer says, "Or we would spoon and fall asleep on the couch."] And I'm thinking, 'How did not everyone know we’re crushing on each other?'" To this, everyone including Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt and Courteney chimed in, "We knew, for sure." David then couldn't help but quip, "Well, great. Now, thanks!," as everyone was left in splits.

More BTS footages of the pair were shared, as David admitted, "There was a situation that we couldn’t do anything about it," to which Cox put a positive spin, explaining, "How great though, ultimately, because if you had [Jennifer says, "Right."] and didn’t work out, it would not have probably been as great."

Towards the ending few moments, we're shown the filming footage of the iconic Ross, Rachel "I got off the plane" reunion and after it was instructed, "Cut," the pair continued to hug, not wanting to let go while capturing 10 years of an iconic's couple journey in that one emotional embrace.

Excuse us while we cry in the corner over this epic yet heartbreaking revelation! Could we be any more hit in the feel?!

