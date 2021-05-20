Friends Reunion: David Schwimmer says all six cast members have been together only TWICE since the show ended

During a recent interview, David Schwimmer revealed how often do all the six cast members hang out together.

The trailer of the much-awaited Friends reunion special was released on Wednesday and it turned out to be everything the fans of the show have been waiting for. The popular series which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004 starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in lead roles. Ahead of the release of the reunion special, the cast of the show sat for an interview with People and had some interesting details to share.

During this interview, the cast members were asked about the frequency of their meetups after the show ended in 2004. While it has been no surprise that the actors have remained friends over the years, David Schwimmer revealed that the group has all hung out together only twice since the show ended.

Schwimmer revealed that even though they were still close, the six of them have only been in a room together twice as he said, "We've only been together once I believe nine years ago in the same room until yesterday. So in the 17 years since we've wrapped, we've seen each other like you know one or two people or I know the girls get together often, but the whole cast hasn't been together in quite some time", via People

The trailer of the reunion was enough to showcase the close bond that the cast share despite their not-so-frequent hangouts. The reunion special which is all set to be out on May 27, 2021, will see the six lead cast members come together to reminisce their memories while working on the show and also reenact some iconic sequences from the series.

Friends: The Reunion will also have a host of guest stars including the likes of Justin Bieber, BTS, David Beckham, Malala Yousafzai among others. Also, actors such as Maggie Wheeler and Tom Selleck who had popular recurring characters on the show will be making a special appearance.

