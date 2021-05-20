Friends Reunion: Die hard fans not too happy with James Corden's role in the special

With the Friends reunion around the corner, fans ranted on Twitter about James Corden being a part of the reunion.

Not everything is hunky-dory about the much-awaited Friends reunion. Some avid fans of the TV show took to Twitter and other social media to voice their dismay and frustration about James Corden hosting the reunion.

"All these people could've been a part of the Friends reunion but Warner Bros chose Justin Bieber and James Corden." said a tweet with guest stars of the show, including Brad Pitt and Paul Rudd. Another Tweet said, "James Corden adding the Friends reunion to the list of things he ruined with his mere presence." "Don't get me wrong I've been wanting a Friends reunion since 2004 but if someone told me James Corden would be in it I'd have told them not to bother," read another Tweet.

Meanwhile, UK singer-songwriter Grace Petri said, "James Corden in the Friends reunion makes sense to me... It's straight people's turn to get their culture ruined."

Yes why him man absolute let down! Annoying and full of cringe. List of many many more people that should have done this #JamesCorden #FriendsReunion https://t.co/lcg5DWOqi4 — nadia (@nadzl11) May 20, 2021

As much as I rate #friends definitely won't be watching #FriendsTheReunion having found out that me, me, me #JamesCorden is something to do with it. — Simon Tucker (@Simon59589025) May 20, 2021

So all these people couldve been a part of the friends reunion but Warner Bros chose Justin Bieber and James Cordenpic.twitter.com/1YBdjP0Fcn — Alex @ScottishMando) May 14, 2021

