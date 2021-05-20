Friends Reunion: Die hard fans not too happy with James Corden's role in the special
Not everything is hunky-dory about the much-awaited Friends reunion. Some avid fans of the TV show took to Twitter and other social media to voice their dismay and frustration about James Corden hosting the reunion.
"All these people could've been a part of the Friends reunion but Warner Bros chose Justin Bieber and James Corden." said a tweet with guest stars of the show, including Brad Pitt and Paul Rudd. Another Tweet said, "James Corden adding the Friends reunion to the list of things he ruined with his mere presence." "Don't get me wrong I've been wanting a Friends reunion since 2004 but if someone told me James Corden would be in it I'd have told them not to bother," read another Tweet.
Meanwhile, UK singer-songwriter Grace Petri said, "James Corden in the Friends reunion makes sense to me... It's straight people's turn to get their culture ruined."
Yes why him man absolute let down! Annoying and full of cringe. List of many many more people that should have done this #JamesCorden #FriendsReunion https://t.co/lcg5DWOqi4
— nadia (@nadzl11) May 20, 2021
As much as I rate #friends definitely won't be watching #FriendsTheReunion having found out that me, me, me #JamesCorden is something to do with it.
— Simon Tucker (@Simon59589025) May 20, 2021
It's finally happening!!! #FriendsReunion!! simply cannot wait. Just wish there waa someone other than #JamesCorden as the host. Never found him funny :/ #FriendsTheReunion#friends #HBOMax #HBO https://t.co/Y0mqzXrNSJ
— Abhimanyu Amoli (@AbhimanyuAmoli) May 20, 2021
So all these people couldve been a part of the friends reunion but Warner Bros chose Justin Bieber and James Cordenpic.twitter.com/1YBdjP0Fcn
— Alex @ScottishMando) May 14, 2021
james corden adding the friends reunion to the list of things he's ruined with his mere presence pic.twitter.com/PCymi3Yest
— abi is back in her miranda otto era (@maIeficentmills) May 14, 2021
James Corden in the Friends reunion makes sense to me, tbh. It’s straight people’s turn to get their culture ruined
— Grace Petrie (@gracepetrie) May 14, 2021
Why does that oaf #JamesCorden have to be in the #FriendsReunion
? Literally anybody but that smug, talentless prick. It's ruined now. Still... At least it keeps him away from the UK. Silver linings.
— Po (@PoAngielsku) May 20, 2021
James Corden's presence at the reunion does seem odd given the fact that he hosts Late Late Show that airs on CBS, while Friends was a lynchpin of rival NBC's programming for years.
But Corden's presence is hardly the shocking bit of Friends news doing the rounds. Fans are rather alarmed when troubled cast member Matthew Perry appeared in the teaser for the reunion slurring his words and sporting a distinctly haunted cast. Perry earlier had admitted to struggling with addiction, revealing that he doesn't remember filming a few seasons of the show.
ALSO READ: Friends reunion 1st trailer: Cast enacts old scenes, recalls table read & clears the air about Ross & Rachel
Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.