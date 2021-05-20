  1. Home
Friends Reunion: Die hard fans not too happy with James Corden's role in the special

With the Friends reunion around the corner, fans ranted on Twitter about James Corden being a part of the reunion.
4924 reads Mumbai
James Corden is hosting the much-vaunted Friends reunion special airing on HBO later this month. Fans fret over James Corden's presence as host in the Friends reunion.
Not everything is hunky-dory about the much-awaited Friends reunion. Some avid fans of the TV show took to Twitter and other social media to voice their dismay and frustration about James Corden hosting the reunion.

"All these people could've been a part of the Friends reunion but Warner Bros chose Justin Bieber and James Corden." said a tweet with guest stars of the show, including Brad Pitt and Paul Rudd.  Another Tweet said, "James Corden adding the Friends reunion to the list of things he ruined with his mere presence." "Don't get me wrong I've been wanting a Friends reunion since 2004 but if someone told me James Corden would be in it I'd have told them not to bother," read another Tweet.

Meanwhile, UK singer-songwriter Grace Petri said, "James Corden in the Friends reunion makes sense to me... It's straight people's turn to get their culture ruined." 

— abi is back in her miranda otto era (@maIeficentmills) May 14, 2021

James Corden's presence at the reunion does seem odd given the fact that he hosts Late Late Show that airs on CBS, while Friends was a lynchpin of rival NBC's programming for years.

But Corden's presence is hardly the shocking bit of Friends news doing the rounds. Fans are rather alarmed when troubled cast member Matthew Perry appeared in the teaser for the reunion slurring his words and sporting a distinctly haunted cast. Perry earlier had admitted to struggling with addiction, revealing that he doesn't remember filming a few seasons of the show.

ALSO READ: Friends reunion 1st trailer: Cast enacts old scenes, recalls table read & clears the air about Ross & Rachel

Credits :Page SixGetty Images

