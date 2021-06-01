Friends Reunion director Ben Winston on Matthew Perry's health speculation: People can sometime just be unkind

While there is a lot of concern about Matthew Perry's health recently, Friends: The Reunion director Ben Winston was asked in an interview if the beloved Friends star was doing ok.

Friends: The Reunion was a roller coaster ride of emotions as our beloved six fictional friends - Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribianni and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller - walked down memory lane about their memorable time on the iconic sitcom. This included some tear-jerking sequences like when the usually witty Matthew choked up, overwhelmed with nostalgia.

Speaking of Perry, there has been much a speculation regarding the 51-year-old actor's health, especially after seeing him in Friends: The Reunion. Ben Winston, who directed the reunion special was asked by The Hollywood Reporter if Matthew was doing ok. To this, Ben revealed, "Yes, he was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't." On his positive experience of working with Perry, Winston added, "I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this."

Earlier, Friends producers Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin S. Bright were also asked by THR if they had the opportunity to talk to the fan-favourite Friends star at all amid there being a lot of concern about Matthew's health. "I talked to him. It was great seeing him again. And what people say is what people say. I don't have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he's very funny on the show," Kevin shared and added, "But yes, I think he's OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward."

