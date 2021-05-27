  1. Home
Friends Reunion: Fans say could they BE anymore EMOTIONAL as the cast joyously reunite after 17 years

Friends: The Reunion released on Thursday and fans all over the world have been expressing their joy and emotions over watching the special episode on social media.
Friends: The Reunion: Fans can't get over the cast's emotional meetup after 17 years
Friends: The Reunion finally aired globally and it has left fans of the sitcom all across the world in a puddle of emotions as they watched their favourite cast reunite for an amazing reunion. The sitcom which ran from 1994 to 2004 for 10 seasons made the characters of Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe, and Ross household names. As the lead cast of the show, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer got together, fans couldn't help but get teary-eyed.

From sharing their favourite Friends moments to discussing the celebrity guest appearances from the Friends: The Reunion, social media has been buzzing with fans discussing all about the show. While Lady Gaga stole everyone's hearts with her Smelly Cat performance alongside Lisa Kudrow, BTS' appearance on the reunion special was also a major moment for fans in the reunion episode.

With memories flooding in for all the cast members as they spoke about the show, it was an equally emotional moment for fans. In true Chandler style, fans have been expressing their happiness on social media by saying, "Could we Be anymore excited?" Let's take a look at some of Twitter reactions to the reunion episode.

Check out how fans reacted to Friends: The Reunion here:

Friends: The Reunion despite facing many delays amid the pandemic, did finally release and we bet fans will now be having some rewatch sessions of this one too. 

ALSO READ: Friends Reunion: Matt LeBlanc recalls dislocating shoulder during The One Where No One's Ready episode

Credits :Twitter,Friends: The Reunion

