Friends Reunion: Fans say could they BE anymore EMOTIONAL as the cast joyously reunite after 17 years

Friends: The Reunion released on Thursday and fans all over the world have been expressing their joy and emotions over watching the special episode on social media.

Friends: The Reunion finally aired globally and it has left fans of the sitcom all across the world in a puddle of emotions as they watched their favourite cast reunite for an amazing reunion. The sitcom which ran from 1994 to 2004 for 10 seasons made the characters of Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe, and Ross household names. As the lead cast of the show, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer got together, fans couldn't help but get teary-eyed.

From sharing their favourite Friends moments to discussing the celebrity guest appearances from the Friends: The Reunion, social media has been buzzing with fans discussing all about the show. While Lady Gaga stole everyone's hearts with her Smelly Cat performance alongside Lisa Kudrow, BTS' appearance on the reunion special was also a major moment for fans in the reunion episode.

With memories flooding in for all the cast members as they spoke about the show, it was an equally emotional moment for fans. In true Chandler style, fans have been expressing their happiness on social media by saying, "Could we Be anymore excited?" Let's take a look at some of Twitter reactions to the reunion episode.

Check out how fans reacted to Friends: The Reunion here:

i'm here for the CHANDLER #FriendsReunion — Varad Joshi (@vaaraad_) May 27, 2021

#FriendsReunion

This whole freaking Reunion was very special. But the must special part was where fans were describing their own story, how this show have helped and healed them. It was so RELATABLE. I've seen so many shows but FRIENDS is special, Literally A healing show — (@rashmisrkfan) May 27, 2021

I just watched the #FriendsReunion

And i don’t know what to say. There is a lot of tears under my eyes..

Yes Guys, I AM CRYING RIGHT NOW!!! — نواف التيماني (@the1nawaf) May 27, 2021

Cried myself through the reunion special. #FriendsReunion — François (@franciscezar_) May 27, 2021

#FriendsReunion perfectly pitched nostalgia trip. Granted they had a massive fan base and legacy to be guaranteed an audience but the flip side to that is the immense burden of expectations that would seem impossible to deliver on...but they did! Bravo — Nitin Tej Ahuja (@nitinta) May 27, 2021

So happy! I just couldn't believe I can see them all in one seat #FriendsReunion — Jem (@iamjemchrisha) May 27, 2021

#FriendsReunion @FriendsTV thank you for the memories! Thank you! And i am gonna watch it again now. — SecretCodeShoxSherlock (@SecretCodeBlue1) May 27, 2021

Friends: The Reunion despite facing many delays amid the pandemic, did finally release and we bet fans will now be having some rewatch sessions of this one too.

