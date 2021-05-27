  1. Home
Friends Reunion: Fans ship 'Jenvid' as David Schwimmer & Jennifer Aniston reveal MAJOR crush on each other

Probably one of the biggest highlights of Friends: The Reunion was when David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston confessed that they both crushed hard on each other back in the day.
Friends: The Reunion is finally out and fans from all across the globe are soaking in the good old days of the hit sitcom. The reunion saw the six best friends Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer come together after more than two decades and reminisce all great things about the show. Probably one of the biggest highlights of the show was when David and Jennifer, who played Ross and Rachel on the show, revealed that they both crushed hard on each other back then. 

When James Corden asked the cast if the cast members had feelings for each other IRL, Schwimmer said, "The first season, we, I had a major crush on Jen. (Jennifer says, "It was reciprocated.") At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary."

Jennifer added, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel." 

David and Jennifer's candid confession sent their fans into frenzy who took to social media to tweet frantically over how they can still start dating, considering both of them are single. The hashtag 'Jenvid' gathered some steam on Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions: 

