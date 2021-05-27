Friends Reunion: Fans ship 'Jenvid' as David Schwimmer & Jennifer Aniston reveal MAJOR crush on each other

Probably one of the biggest highlights of Friends: The Reunion was when David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston confessed that they both crushed hard on each other back in the day.

Friends: The Reunion is finally out and fans from all across the globe are soaking in the good old days of the hit sitcom. The reunion saw the six best friends Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer come together after more than two decades and reminisce all great things about the show. Probably one of the biggest highlights of the show was when David and Jennifer, who played Ross and Rachel on the show, revealed that they both crushed hard on each other back then.

When James Corden asked the cast if the cast members had feelings for each other IRL, Schwimmer said, "The first season, we, I had a major crush on Jen. (Jennifer says, "It was reciprocated.") At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary."

Jennifer added, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

David and Jennifer's candid confession sent their fans into frenzy who took to social media to tweet frantically over how they can still start dating, considering both of them are single. The hashtag 'Jenvid' gathered some steam on Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions:

OMG #FriendsReunion #JenniferAniston #davidschwimmer — TeamWinget (@Khushiii_21_) May 27, 2021

Now David’s single and Jen’s single too!! Please let them get together, I can’t sleep knowing they were crushing on each other !#FriendsTheReunion #Friends #davidschwimmer #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/wM1mUqxkUv — Navadeep Vedantham (@NVedantham) May 27, 2021

David and Jen admitted that they had a crush on each other on camera#FriendsReunion #Jenvid — Jenvid is Real (@pyaarhaigham) May 27, 2021

#FriendsReunion SPOILER This scene hits so different now #Jenvid pic.twitter.com/cNmfqzCdzu — tati writing a thesis (@jenhiddleston) May 27, 2021

The Roschel scenes are never gonna be the same again with THIS BRAND NEW INFORMATION #Jenvid #FriendsReunion — (@BarunFanSays) May 27, 2021

Jen and David were scared haha.#jenvid #FriendsReunion #FriendsTheReunion #JenniferAniston #DavidSchwimmer pic.twitter.com/52aLx29qrX — Best of David Schwimmer. (@Schwimniston) May 27, 2021

Here's to a love that was.

One that was "channelled into Ross and Rachel"

Only you two know how much you felt for each other; if if the timing is right now, I hope that you two find your way back to each other (PLEASE) #davidschwimmer #jenniferaniston #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/GmmQfYPaki — (@BarunFanSays) May 27, 2021

jennifer aniston & david schwimmer HAD feelings for eachother & pursued their love through ross & rachel. my heart is EXPLODING. babies #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/Zs9BxOq8hr — court (@jenaniiiston) May 27, 2021

Also, at this point, #jenniferaniston and #davidschwimmer are single as far as I know soooo... how perfect would that be if they ended up together in real life. Ugh. The chemistry kills me!! — Lee (@Snows8thDwarf) May 27, 2021

