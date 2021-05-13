Friends Reunion First Look: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & cast walk down memory lane; To drop on THIS date

Matthew Parry aka Chandler just dropped the first official teaser for Friends reunion. The one where they get back together.

The long-delayed ‘Friends’ reunion now has an official teaser out where the entire main cast of the show is walking together hand in hand as the music fades away into the night and the announcement occurs, ‘The one where they get back together.’ The reunion airing has been in the works for a little over a year and was initially designed to be premiered in 2020 but the COVID outbreak that caused the delay is perhaps the most loved sitcom of all time. The episode will premiere on May 27, marking the first year anniversary of HBO Max.

The show was supposed to be used as a high-profile inaugural tool for the launching of streaming service but is now being premiered exactly a year later. The reunion is getting the entire cast back together including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The show was shot on the iconic stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, where the originals were shot. Variety has reported last year that each of the cast members would receive a whopping $2.5 million for the episode.

Click here to watch the teaser:

One of the most awaited hyped up intellectual property has definitely attracted a lot of guest stars for the episode including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. It is expected that one more teaser/trailer for the show will be unveiled before the airing.

Also Read| Courteney Cox TEASES having ‘special surprises’ in Friends reunion; Says ‘It was unbelievable, so emotional’

Share your comment ×