Friends: The Reunion gets its television premiere in India on Friendship Day.

Friendship Day is just around the corner and there's big news for fans of Friends. One of the most loved television shows around the world recently saw its six best friends reunite for a special. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer came together for a reunion episode that aired on 27 May globally. Now, Friends: The Reunion is all set to make its way to our television screens for its Indian fans.

Having scored Four Emmy Nominations including outstanding Variety special, the reunion special sounds like the perfect plan to kick back with your best pal and reminisce the good old days. The television premiere for India is set to take place on Friendship Day i.e 1 August, 2021. The television premiere will happen across Zee Café, &flix, &PrivéHD and air at 12 noon, 5 pm and 9 pm respectively.

Apart from these three, the special will also air across 9 channels i.e Zee TV HD, Zee Cinema HD, &Pictures HD, &xplorHD Zee Marathi HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Bangla HD, Zee Kannada HD and Zee Keralam HD.

This once-in-a-lifetime event honours the iconic series with a hilarious and heartfelt night full of laughter and tears. Taped on the original soundstage, Friends: The Reunion also features David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

