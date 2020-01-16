'Friends' Reunion: HBO shares disappointing update about the iconic show's special; Find Out

Reports of a 'Friends' reunion made the rounds last year and now HBO Max shared an update about the same on Wednesday. Check it out below.

The one with the tears! Die-hard fans of Friends may find this to be a disappointing week as the bosses of HBO Max shared an update about the rumored Friends reunion special. And from the looks of it, fans of the iconic show will have to wait a wee bit longer for the reunion special. Reports of a 'Friends' reunion made the rounds last year and now HBO Max shared an update about the same on Wednesday. Speaking at the TV Critics Association press tour, the channel's chief content officer Kevin Reilly was quizzed whether the reunion has made any headway.

Replying to this, Reilly said, "There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it, so today unfortunately it's still a maybe." The reunion special was reported to have all the six original star cast and two show creators on board. And as much as we would love to see the friends back in their apartment, we clearly have some waiting to do.

Friends featured Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The actors till date send fans into a tizzy with their social media posts. Series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman have also addressed Friends reunion rumours in the past and have hinted that they cannot see the show moving beyond the ten seasons of Friends.

Would you love to see the six friends back in the apartment? Let us know in the comments below.

