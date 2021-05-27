Friends Reunion: Here's what Ross & Rachel, Monica and Chandler are doing 17 years down the line

Always wondered what your beloved Friends characters did 17 years after the show ended? Here's how the cast reimagines their future!

After years of waiting, Friends fans have finally got their wish come true as Friends: The Reunion aired on May 27, 2021 globally. 17 years later, the lead cast of the show came together once again as they reminisced about working on the iconic show. For years, fans have imagined what their beloved Friends characters must be up to right now and actors Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer weighed in on the same.

The future of Ross & Rachel may have been on several fans' minds who wondered if the couple did eventually end up together. Answering the same, Aniston said, "We ended up getting married, we had some kids and you [David Schwimmer] still play with bones."

Another of the show's beloved couple, Chandler and Monic essayed by Courteney and Matthew were already married and even became parents to twins during the show's run. Revealing what she thought about Chandler and Monica's future, Cox said, "Her [Monica Geller] kids are probably — they’re probably graduated, but she’s still in charge of the bake sale at an elementary school. She’s just gotta keep things going [and is in the] PTA."

Further adding about what Chandler, Courteney pointing at Perry said, "And you are making me laugh every day." In total Chandler fashion, Matthew responded to Courteney's answer saying, "Just wanted to make sure I factored in there somewhere!"

Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay had found her happily after with Mike Hannigan played by Paul Rudd on the show. Revealing if they will still be together, Kudrow said she imagines, "They had kids, and I think she was, like, the advocate for her kids who are a little different and all the other kids who are a little different, creating the arts program and the music thing."

As for Matt LeBlanc's Joey, the actor thinks his character received his fitting end by working on something that is truly his first love. SANDWICHES. The actor said, "He probably opened a sandwich shop in Venice Beach."

We bet Friends fans will be beyond thrilled to hear these amazing scenarios about what the future looked like for their characters.

