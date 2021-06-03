Friends Reunion: THIS is how much each cast member took home after the epic reunion special

While there was much chatter about how much Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were being paid, a latest report has now revealed the handsome amount.

Friends: The Reunion delighted us last week and helped us escape reality for a bit as the six friends reunited. The show was high on its nostalgia factor as fans across the globe wept and celebrated with them. While there was much chatter about how much Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were being paid, a latest report has now revealed. Turns out, the reunion which aired on HBO Max in the US and ZEE5 in India, clocked in a record number of views.

With millions of viewership within the first 24 hours, the reunion was an epic one as the lead cast also took home an epic paycheck for starring it. While initial reports had revealed that their paycheck was $1 million., the entire cast had turned it down. They reportedly negotiated the offering and according to a Variety report, each cast member was paid at least $2,500,000 each for their appearance.

Yes, you read that right! A whopping $2.5 million was charged each by the six actors for the reunion which was almost 1 hour, 40 minutes long. This is not the first time the cast has come together to negotiate salaries and demand a higher pay. Back in the 90s, when Friends was a massive hit on television, the cast negotiated their salaries as a group. Season 3 onwards each member of the lead cast earned the same amount and every season they kept negotiating a higher and better price. By season nine and ten, the Friends cast members were earning $1million each.

