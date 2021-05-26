Friends Reunion: India date, time, where and how you can watch the six besties relive their good old days

In a major good news for Indian fans of the hit sitcom, Friends: The Reunion special will be telecasted simultaneously with the US. Read on to know the details.

Reunion of the year is inching closer. If you've been staying away from social media or living under a rock, let us break it to you that the much loved Friends cast members are reuniting for an epic special. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt

LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer have taped a reunion special which is all set to air on 27th May. In a major good news for Indian fans of the hit sitcom, the special will be telecasted simultaneously with USA. Yes, you heard that right!

Indian fans will be able to tune in and watch the six best friends Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey relive the good old days. So, let's take a look about where, when and how you can watch the Friends Reunion:

Date: The six Friends returned to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, earlier this month for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show. The taped reunion will air on 27th May, 2021.

Time: The Friends Reunion has caused massive excitement among Indian fans who have taken social media by storm. The special will stream simultaneously with USA and the world on Thursday, 27 May at 12:32 PM.

Where: In the US, HBO Max will air the Friends reunion special. As for India, the special will be streamed exclusively on ZEE5 on 27 May at 12:32 PM.

How To Watch Friends Reunion in India?

To watch Friends: The Reunion on ZEE5 in India, you will need a subscription to ZEE5 Premium that costs Rs 499 a year. The platform only allows for yearly subscriptions. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "We expect high demand from users and would urge them to avail 'Friends: The Reunion' special unlimited viewing offer at least 12 hours in advance before the launch for a seamless experience."

Will the Friends' supporting cast return?

Yes! Apart from the beloved group of six BFF's, the special will also include guest appearances from James Michael Tyler aka Gunther, Maggie Wheeler aka Janice, Larry Hankin aka Mr Heckles, Tom Selleck aka Dr. Richard Burke, Christina Pickles aka Judy Geller, Thomas Lennon aka Joey's hand twin and Reese Witherspoon aka Jill Greene (Rachel's youngest sister).

Guest Appearances:

Celeb guest appearances will include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling and Malala Yousafzai.

Could you BE any more excited for Friends: The Reunion? Let us know in the comments below.

