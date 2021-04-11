Friends Reunion: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer & cast wrap up shoot; See latest photo

Taking to Instagram, the official Friends page shared an update with millions of its fans which left many referencing dialogues from the epic show.

The last one week has been an exciting week for fans of Friends as the cast came together to shoot for the Friends reunion special which has been delayed due to the pandemic. Last week, David Schwimmer aka Ross had announced that the filming is set to take begin in Los Angeles and it did successfully. And now according to an official announcement, the Friends reunion has been wrapped up.

Taking to Instagram, the official Friends page shared an update with millions of its fans which left many referencing dialogues from the epic show. In the post, a massive Friends bill board can be seen lit up at the Warner Bros. Studio in California. For the unversed, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc returned to the original Stage 24 soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot to shoot the reunion special.

Sharing the photo, the caption read, "That’s a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion." Fans were quick to chime in as one wrote, "The one where I can’t wait," whereas another one commented, "could i BE any more impatient?"

Check the latest on set photo from the Friends reunion:

This isn't the only photo that surfaced from the reunion. Matthew Perry aka Chandler also had shared a photo from his makeup van but quickly went on to delete it. The photo, however, quickly went viral and sent Friends fans into a frenzy.

