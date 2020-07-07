Friends Reunion: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, others could film in August but there's a catch

Friends reunion featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry was slated to film this year. However, the filming was delayed owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Friends fans were heartbroken when they learned that the filming of the special reunion episode had been postponed. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry had confirmed that they were filming an episode together. However, the filming was impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. While the makers haven't spoken about resuming the filming, Schwimmer revealed the cast could reunite in August. In an interview with Associated Press, the actor shared the update but also added there is a catch.

"We're hoping to shoot it, I think the hope right now is to shoot it in August if, of course, it's safe to do so. Part of the plan was always to have a live-audience component of the show," Schwimmer revealed recently. He added that the reunion will be an interview format and they will not be reprising their roles on the camera.

"By the way, it's unscripted, we're not playing our characters. It's basically an interview with all six of us reuniting for literally the first time in probably ten years. So we'll see, I hope it happens in August, if not it'll be when it's safe to do so," he said. Aniston and Kudrow had confirmed the same during the Variety's Actors on Actors which took place a few weeks ago. "We know it’s not scripted, that we know. I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah," Aniston said.

