Friends Reunion: Jennifer Aniston thinks ex husband Brad Pitt's cameo in sitcom was 'wonderful' & 'fantastic'

Ahead of Friends Reunion, the cast of Friends revealed who their personal favourite guest stars were on their popular show with Jennifer Aniston picking her ex-husband Brad Pitt's epic cameo.

Given that we're just a day from Friends Reunion, the beloved cast of Friends - Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller - have kept fans beaming with joy thanks to their numerous nostalgic interviews that have come out so far.

During one such interview with Access, the cast was asked to pick their personal favourite guest stars on Friends given the fact that so many celebrities had epic, memorable cameos on the iconic sitcom. When it came to the men, the trio unanimously picked Sean Penn, who played Phoebe's twin sister Ursula Buffay's fiance Eric in Friends Season 8 Ep 6 and 7 aka The One with the Halloween Party and The One with the Stain. Matthew felt that Sean being funny was the "biggest surprise" and that working with the Oscar-winning actor was an "intimidating experience" especially with the fact of how he and David's characters Chandler and Ross were dressed as a pink bunny and Sputnik.

When it came to the women, the trio was blown away by many cameos and picked favourites like Ben Stiller, who they found "funny" and "hysterical," Reese Witherspoon, they thought was "fantastic and brilliant," Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe's husband Mike Hannigan, was "great and incredible." They also name-dropped Giovanni Ribisi, Teri Garr, Audra Lindley, Tom Selleck, who played Monica's older boyfriend Richard Burke, Aisha Tyler, Penn (they wholeheartedly agreed with the boys' choice), Charlie Sheen, Alec Baldwin, Jon Favreau, Isabella Rossellini. Gary Oldman, Brooke Shields, Charlton Heston and Brooke Shields. While the ladies believed that Tom and Paul were close to being the seventh friend, Lisa and Jennifer recalled when Morrisey and Phil Collins, along with his young kids at the time (including Emily in Paris star Lily Collins) visited the sets of Friends.

However, it was Aniston mentioning ex-husband Brad Pitt's hilarious cameo that had everyone's attention. "Mr. Pitt was wonderful," to which Kudrow chimed in, "He was fantastic," with Jennifer agreeing, "Fantastic." For the unversed, Brad played Will Colbert in Friends Season 8 Ep 9 aka The One with the Rumor. Will was Ross' college best friend and hated Rachel, as the besties even founded the 'I Hate Rachel Green' club during their younger days.

We can't help but agree with Jennifer Aniston, it was indeed a legen- wait for it - dary Friends cameo by Mr. Brad Pitt!

ALSO READ: Friends: Brad Pitt reveals he 'flubbed his first line' in his cameo on Jennifer Aniston's popular sitcom

Which has been your favourite Friends cameo of all time? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×