Friends reunion: Jennifer, Courteney, Lisa, Matt, David & Matthew's EPIC October meet needed MASSIVE planning

Back in October, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry reunited for a dinner at Cox's Malibu house. While it was a night of laughs, a source has now revealed that the dinner plan wasn't spontaneous.

Our beloved "Friends" reunited in October and caused a meltdown on social media. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry came together for a dinner get-together at Cox's Malibu home. The reunion picture doubled up as Jennifer's first post on Instagram as she made a memorable debut on the platform. While Jennifer previously confirmed that reunion and revealed that it was a night they would remember for a long time, a new report now reveals insights into the dinner reunion.

As a People's source, bringing all the six Friends under one roof wasn't an easy take. The insider revealed that the reunion required “a lot of planning." The grapevine added that the dinner wasn't an act of spontaneity. Although it was an effort, the gang had a lot of fun that night. "They had the most fantastic dinner. There was a lot of laughing and hugs. You would think they see each other all the time," the source revealed.

Back in October, during her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Jennifer shared similar details. "We just had dinner on Saturday. Yeah, the whole gang, everyone was there. Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together. We laughed so hard," Jen had shared at the time.

While the reunion was one of the biggest highlights of the year, Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, told The Hollywood Reporter that a small screen Friends reunion is in the works. Read all about it here: Friends reunion special is officially in works and it is going to be EPIC but there's a catch

Read More