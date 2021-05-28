Friends reunion: Justin Bieber, BTS & Lady Gaga’s cameos missing from special episode telecasted in China

A new report via THR recently brought to light how Justin Bieber, BTS, Lady Gaga and many other LGBTQIA fan cameos were cropped out of the Friends reunion special episode.

After the iconic reunion which had been requested by fans ever since the show ended in the 90s, was finally revealed to their fans worldwide and featured cameos from many other global celebrities. However, things were different when the reunion episode aired in China, with a conspicuously less star-loaded episode. According to THR, almost 6 minutes of the episode was missing as it rolled out in China. The episode was suspiciously missing cameos from stars like Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, South Korean pop stars BTS, and brief cameos made by LGBTQ Friends fans.

The episode was rolled out via platforms iQiyi, Tencent Video and Alibaba’s Youku, to cater to China’s massive Friends fanbase. And interestingly, each of the streaming platforms seemingly made a 6-minute cut from the episode.

In the original episode, which was filmed in the US, BTS can be seen making a short cameo to express their love for the iconic show. The group leader RM even said that the show “really taught me things about life and true friendship.” In China, this scene was missing altogether.

In case you didn’t know, the Bangtan Boys have been targeted in China since last October. While receiving an award celebrating cultural relations between the U.S. and South Korea, RM mentioned the “history of pain” and “shared sacrifices” of South Korean and U.S. soldiers during the Korean War. Some in China viewed the remarks as an affront, since China supported the North in the war and also suffered heavy casualties. Soon after that all of the group’s ad campaigns and promotions were banned from the country.

Also Read: Friends Reunion director REVEALS why fan favourite guest stars like Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse were MIA

Credits :THR

Share your comment ×