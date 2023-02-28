FRIENDS Reunion: Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston in attendance as Courteney Cox honored on Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Courteney Cox with the 2,750 th star on Monday. Cox’s long time friends and former co stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to their long standing friendship in a joint speech. Here are more details about the mini Friends reunion that we got to see at the ceremony.

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow gave homage to Cox in this ceremony in a joint speech. The duo started with saying that they have known each other for about thirty years and to be friends with Courteney is to be family with her. Cox, from the very beginning, was loving, warm, and inclusive. Kudrow said that she was a huge fan of Courteney Cox and she was the only one who was famous so all of them were taking cues from her. Lisa said that Cox was the reason why the Friends cast was one of the closest and most supporting cast.

Courteney Cox, who is a producer, director, and actor gained worldwide recognition with her role of Monica Geller in Friends. This comedy sitcom which ran for ten seasons quickly became a household name and it is still one of the most watched shows after two decades.

Cox in her speech said that Friends have taught her the importance of bond and sticking together. The friendships that she gained from the show were most important to her at that time as they all went through many ups and downs together. This taught all of them to be there for each other always. Courteney Cox continued that it was nice to work together with these people as everybody could brainstorm ideas and there was no jealousy. It was only about ‘Let’s make the best show we can, and let’s support each other in this’.

Some fans even joked that this episode could be named as ‘The One with Phoebe and Rachel’.