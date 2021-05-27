Friends Reunion: Lisa Kudrow and Lady Gaga jam to Smelly Cat; Singer pays heartwarming ode to Phoebe Buffay

One of the many highlights of Friends: The Reunion was Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay singing her beloved (or not so beloved) song 'Smelly Cat' with Lady Gaga.

Friends: The Reunion is finally here! The six besties Phoebe, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Ross and Joey reunited for an epic night and millions of fans across the globe will now witness this as it begins streaming in India. Starring the leads Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, this special saw the stars remember their good old days and share some trivia like never before.

One of the many highlights was Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay singing her beloved (or not so beloved) song 'Smelly Cat'. If you're a die-hard Friends fans you already know what we're talking about. Spoilers Ahead! But if you aren't aware, Phoebe's 'Smelly Cat' was one of the many songs she crooned at the Central Perk cafe.

Now, in Friends: The Reunion, Lisa aka Phoebe took us back in time as she sang the song at Central Perk. Yes, making millions of fans nostalgic, Lisa took on a guitar, sat on the famed Central Perk couch and began strumming. While she said she needs time to get into the character of Phoebe, Lisa needed no time to put on her Phoebe avatar.

She then began singing her popular song 'Smelly Cat'. That's not all! Midway through the performance Lisa was joined by none other than Lady Gaga who also jammed to Smelly Cat with her. Then another entry was made by a quartet choir who took the Smelly Cat song further. If you haven't yet watched Friends: The Reunion, this will definitely put a big smile on your face.

Lady Gaga also paid an ode to the character of Phoebe Buffay via her clothes as she donned an eccentric outfit. She also thanked Lisa for being herself on the show. "Can I just say, thank you so much for being the person for all of us on Friends. I don't know if it's the right way to say it, the different one or the one that was really herself," Lady Gaga told Lisa after the performance. A

"Thank you. Thanks for carrying it along," Lisa told the pop singer.

ALSO READ: Friends Reunion: David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston REVEAL they almost dated; Recreate Ross, Rachel's epic kiss

Share your comment ×