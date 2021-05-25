Friends Reunion: Lisa Kudrow REVEALS having guest stars like David Beckham, BTS was 'thrilling & intimidating'

In an interview, Friends star Lisa Kudrow shared the reason why she felt "it was really thrilling, a little intimidating and then thrilling" to have major celebs be a part of Friends Reunion.

With the countdown set for this week, Friends fans are just days away from witnessing the six cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schimmer - reunite under the same roof, at the iconic Stage 24 soundstage on Warner Bros. Studios, Los Angeles, for the highly-awaited Friends Reunion. Along with the OG 6 ensemble, Friends Reunion will be featuring plenty of guest appearances by major celebs as well.

Lisa, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote her upcoming animated series titled HouseBroken, shared her candid thoughts about the many guest stars being a part of Friends Reunion, which was shot in March of this year. Given that the celebrity cameos include stars who appeared in Friends like Reese Witherspoon and Maggie Wheeler to Friends fans like David Beckham, BTS, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, Kudrow was both thrilled and intimidated as she confessed, "It was really thrilling, a little intimidating, and then thrilling because they like Friends so much."

As for the 57-year-old actress' favourite part of Friends Reunion, the special which serves as a stroll down memory lane, was, "Shooting that, shooting any of it, being in the same room with these people and getting to hug them [was my favourite]."

Other guest stars who will be a part of Friends Reunion include James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevigne, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler and Malala Yousafzai.

Meanwhile, Friends Reunion premieres on May 27.

