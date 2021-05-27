Friends Reunion: Matt LeBlanc recalls dislocating shoulder during The One Where No One's Ready episode

In one of the special's segment, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey recalled how he had dislocated his shoulder during the filming of The One Where No One's Ready. Read on to know how.

Friends: The Reunion has taken social media by storm as first reactions to the epic special have started trickling in from across the globe. The cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reminisced their good old days as well as set incidents from back in the day. In one of the special's segment, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey recalled how he had dislocated his shoulder during the filming of The One Where No One's Ready -- Season 3, Episode 2.

If you remember, the episode involved Joey and Chandler fighting over a chair with Joey jumping into the chair. What followed was the duo getting back at each other with Joey even wearing all of Chandler's clothes. Remembering the episode shoot, creator Marta Kaufmann said, "We shot it 3 times and it went perfectly. Lord knows why we had to shoot it a fourth time." Spoilers Ahead!

Turns out, Joey ended up dislocating his shoulder seriously as he went in to jump into the chair the fourth time. Recalling his injury, Matt said, "I jumped over the coffee table and I somehow tripped. And my legs went up in the air and my shoulder came out of the socket."

In Friends: The Reunion special, the six BFF's also sit and watch the actual footage with Lisa and Jennifer Aniston trying hard to not watch it. The creators then tied up Joey's injury into the episode with Chandler saying in another scene, "See Joe that's why your parents told you not to jump on the bed." Towards the end, we see an inured Joey walking into the apartment with a sling.

"What started out as the simplest Friends episode, ended up being one of the longest episodes to shoot," revealed one of the creators.

The actors can be seen sitting in Central Perk and recalling this incident when Matt chimes in and said that this was the only episode where they did not do the huddle. For the unversed, the Friends cast always did a huddle before they began shooting.

At this point, Lisa chimed in and said, "After that, we were like do we need to do the huddle? and he (points towards Matt) would say, "Yeah! I don't want anything else falling off. After that we always did it. "

