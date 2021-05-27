Friends Reunion: Matthew Perry REVEALS he thought he'd 'die' if the live audience didn't laugh during tapings

During Friends: The Reunion, Matthew Perry recalled how he would "freak out" if he'd "sometimes say a line and they [the live audience present at Friends' tapings] wouldn't laugh."

*SPOILERS ALERT* Friends: The Reunion was a much-deserved celebration of a legendary sitcom that continues to engulf a new generation of fans, almost two decades later, thanks to its reliability in terms of its universal storyline and quirky characters. Our favourite friends - Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller - reunited under the same roof at Friends' iconic soundstage Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studios, Los Angeles, after 17 years.

While most of Friends: The Reunion was about the cast reminiscing the old, golden times, they also glossed over sensitive topics. However, in a moment of brutal honesty. Matthew stepped up and recalled the pressure he felt because of the live studio audience present at Friends' tapings. After Courteney shared how it was a "rewarding feeling" when the live audience laughed at her jokes or gave her a "flat nothing," Perry revealed candidly, "Atleast to me, I felt like I was gonna die if they didn't laugh. And it's not healthy for sure, but I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn't laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions. If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out. [Jennifer chimes in, "It would take you down."] Yeah."

Known as the ultimate funny man in the Friends squad, Matthew's witty one-liners even while filming were sometimes so epic that Friends' co-creators Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin S. Bright would end up adding it onto the script in an improv move. Hence, the rest of the cast, especially Lisa, was stumped by Perry's confession. "You didn't tell us that. [Matthew asks, "No?"] No, I don't remember you ever saying that," Lisa warmly stated to which Matthew responded, "Oh, yeah! I felt like that every single night."

However, Perry did, in fact, knock it out of the park with his hilarious, unforgettable performance as Chandler in every episode, every season of Friends!

