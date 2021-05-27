  1. Home
Friends Reunion: Netizens sad about Paul Rudd aka Mike Hannigan NOT making a cameo in the special episode

Fans question Paul Rudd's missing cameo in Friends: The Reunion and call it the only disappointing thing about the special episode.
Fans sad about Paul Rudd not making a surprise cameo on Friends Reunion Fans call Paul Rudd's missing cameo in Friends: The Reunion a huge disappointment
It wasn't just another Thursday as Friends: The Reunion released on May 27, leaving fans of the show all over the world watching their favourite group of actors come together again after 17 years. With the lead cast of Friends including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc coming together again for a special episode, fans couldn't help but get emotional to see them recreate a few iconic moments from the show. The special episode also included some surprise visits from the show's other actors although fans did miss one popular actor's presence.

Paul Rudd may be famous among Marvel fans as Ant-Man but for Friends worshippers, he will always remain the beloved Mike Hannigan, Phoebe Buffay's husband. While actors such as Maggie Wheeler and Tom Selleck who played recurring characters on the show made an appearance in the reunion special, fans wondered why Rudd was missing.

Netizens who were left emotional after watching the special episode that was filled with nostalgia, couldn't help but say that they missed having Rudd on the episode which would have then been a complete experience for them. The actor's portrayal of Mike was loved by all considering his character was a part of the final episode of the show as well, many fans felt his missing the reunion special was a bummer.

Check out how fans reacted to Paul Rudd's missing cameo on Friends: The Reunion here:

Among several celebrity guests on the show, we saw the likes of David Beckham, Kit Harrington, Mindy Kaling among others revealing their favourite moments from the show. 

ALSO READ: Friends Reunion Review: The one where the beloved cast's 'one last hurrah' was bright, bittersweet & beautiful

