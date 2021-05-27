Friends Reunion: Netizens sad about Paul Rudd aka Mike Hannigan NOT making a cameo in the special episode

Fans question Paul Rudd's missing cameo in Friends: The Reunion and call it the only disappointing thing about the special episode.

It wasn't just another Thursday as Friends: The Reunion released on May 27, leaving fans of the show all over the world watching their favourite group of actors come together again after 17 years. With the lead cast of Friends including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc coming together again for a special episode, fans couldn't help but get emotional to see them recreate a few iconic moments from the show. The special episode also included some surprise visits from the show's other actors although fans did miss one popular actor's presence.

Paul Rudd may be famous among Marvel fans as Ant-Man but for Friends worshippers, he will always remain the beloved Mike Hannigan, Phoebe Buffay's husband. While actors such as Maggie Wheeler and Tom Selleck who played recurring characters on the show made an appearance in the reunion special, fans wondered why Rudd was missing.

Netizens who were left emotional after watching the special episode that was filled with nostalgia, couldn't help but say that they missed having Rudd on the episode which would have then been a complete experience for them. The actor's portrayal of Mike was loved by all considering his character was a part of the final episode of the show as well, many fans felt his missing the reunion special was a bummer.

Check out how fans reacted to Paul Rudd's missing cameo on Friends: The Reunion here:

i rly thought paul rudd was gonna make a surprise appearance at the friends reunion Pain — sam (@a24anderson) May 27, 2021

Paul Rudd should have hosted #FriendsReunion — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshMedia) May 27, 2021

I also wish Paul Rudd to be there #FriendsReunion — Shar (@sharlie__g) May 27, 2021

Thoughts on friends reunion

Where was Paul Rudd?

Why was David Beckham and Jon Snow interviewed?

Is it ok I’m still very in love with Tom Selleck?

And I think we’re all thinking this... James Corden... really? — Kaycee Frame (@kc_karatechop) May 27, 2021

Why did Paul Rudd not come?! #FriendsReunion — Aisharya (@imaisharya) May 27, 2021

Friends reunion was better than I thought its going to be but I'm still mad that Paul Rudd wasn't there as a visitor. Whyyy? #FriendsReunion — Senni Paananen (@sennikatariinap) May 27, 2021

Friends Reunion is really special and nostalgic

It would have been perfect if Paul Rudd had been there imo. — michael scott (@Kavi6_9) May 27, 2021

Among several celebrity guests on the show, we saw the likes of David Beckham, Kit Harrington, Mindy Kaling among others revealing their favourite moments from the show.

ALSO READ: Friends Reunion Review: The one where the beloved cast's 'one last hurrah' was bright, bittersweet & beautiful

