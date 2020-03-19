Friends Reunion put on hold due to Coronavirus scare; original shoot date pushed from March 23, 24

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were set to shoot for the Friends reunion special on March 23 and 24 at Friend's soundstage, Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, but due to the coronavirus scare, the shoot has now been delayed.

In 2019, after celebrating 25 years since Friends premiered in September, news soon broke out that a reunion special for the classic sitcom featuring the original six cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - was in the works. However, there were rumours of problems regarding the contract negotiations! Then, on February 21, 2020, the cast themselves confirmed via an adorable Instagram post that the reunion special on HBO Max was given the green signal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the shoot for the reunion special was going to take place on March 23 and 24 in Los Angeles.

However, with the coronavirus outbreak going rampant all across the globe, THR reports that the Friends reunion special is officially delayed, owing to the COVID-19 scare. Moreover, there isn't a set replacement shoot date and it seems as though the delay could very extend to May 2020. The reunion special was going to be shot at Friend's iconic soundstage, Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. The unscripted reunion special will see the Friends cast as executive producers along with showrunners Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Ben Winston, who is a big asset to The Late Late Show With James Corden as the co-executive producer, is set to direct and executive produce the Friends reunion special as well.

Well, Friends will always be there for us but just not right away!

Meanwhile, the Friends cast is getting paid more than double their salaries per episode, for season 9 and 10 of the legendary series. Each cast member is reportedly getting paid between USD 2.5 to 3 million.

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter

