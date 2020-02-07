Friends Reunion Special: Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry & cast to make USD 4 million for hourlong appearance?

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will be having a more public reunion with a Friends Reunion Special and have almost sealed the deal on the negotiations. Reports suggest that each actor will be making USD 3-4 million for the hourlong appearance.

Even though it's been 15 years since we last saw our favourite friends in Monica and Chandler's apartment, ready to embark on a new journey, we still go back to the wonderful 10 years of the iconic sitcom, Friends. Years later, the content still remains relevant while the characters are still very relatable! In September 2019, the cast made sure to celebrate the 25 years of the premiere date of Friends with nostalgic Instagram posts while Jennifer Aniston broke the Internet with the Friends 'reunion' picture.

The last time we saw the cast, minus Matthew Perry, together on a public platform was in 2016 at the NBC Special which honoured television director James Burrows. Post the 25th anniversary, it was announced that a Friends Reunion Special was in the works for HBO Max. However, HBO Max’s Chief Creative Officer Kevin Reilly had said during TCA that, "there is interest all around, and yet we can’t get the interests all alighted to push the button on it." Now, for some good news; according to Deadline, the negotiations are almost on the verge of being signed, sealed and delivered. But what's intriguing is how much each cast member is getting for the hourlong appearance.

If Deadline is to be believed, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will be earning between USD 3-4 million for the Friends Reunion Special.

It would make sense given the novelty factor of having all six cast members under the same roof talking about the sitcom that resonates with all ages, even 25 years later.

It's interesting to note that for Friends Season 9 and Season 10, all six cast members took a stand and had their salary renegotiated to USD 1 million per episode.

