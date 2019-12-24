Friends reunion special is officially in works and it is going to be EPIC but there's a catch

A few weeks ago, news broke out that a Friends reunion is in the works. While not many details are known about the reunion special, WarnerMedia Entertainment head has shared an update on where the Friends reunion stands.

A few weeks ago, Jennifer Aniston teased the possibility of the Friends cast aka Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer could reunite on the small screen for a special. Soon after news broke out that HBO Max was working on a reunion special featuring the lead cast of the iconic show. While there has been no discussion or update about the reunion from the cast, Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment has confirmed that there is something in works featuring the Friends cast.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Greenblatt revealed that they have reached out to the cast and putting something together. "I got [the cast] to do the James Burrows tribute special when I was at NBC. And all I will say is, ‘We're talking about it.' We've been drilling down on what it could be and trying to see if everybody's really on board and interested. And if so, can we make the right deals for everybody. We're starting it as a special," he told THR.

However, he also confessed that it would take some time before the reunion special hits the screens. "It's possible there could be something ongoing, but it would be in steps. We're far from that."

While the Friends reunion would take time, fans are treated to mini-Friends reunion from time to time. A few weeks ago, Jennifer and Courtney got together to celebrate Friendsgiving. Earlier this week, Courtney caught up with Lisa and they shared a hilarious picture on social media. Courtney painted a broken egg doodle on her forehead. Check out the picture below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox are full of Christmas cheer in their latest Instagram posts

Read More