Friends star cast virtually record a 90 minute video as a part of their reunion special?

The Friends reunion was one of the most highly anticipated reunions that the fans have been waiting for. But, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, news came in that the reunion has been put on hold. The news reports about the Friends reunion also suggest that the star cast which includes, names like Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have recorded a 90-minute video as a part of their reunion special. The star cast had a virtual meeting to discuss various ideas and now have reportedly recorded a video for the reunion.

So far, it has been reported that the reunion shoot had to be stalled owing to the COVID-19 scare. Some news reports also suggested that the reunion could be cancelled as well. But, now the latest news reports suggest that the cast of Friends have virtually shot for a special part which will be included in the reunion special. The makers of the Friends reunion have reportedly stated that the upcoming special will not have actors playing their iconic characters.

The Friends reunion will have stars essaying themselves. This news has got the fans and audience members very excited as the reunion is reportedly said to be an unscripted version. The fans are looking forward to an update as to when the reunion will get back to filming post the Coronavirus outbreak is over.

