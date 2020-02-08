Friends star David Schwimmer feels that Phoebe Buffay would make the best spy out of the six friends

David Schwimmer, who stars in the Sky One spy sitcom Intelligence as an NSA (National Security Agency) agent, revealed in an interview that Phoebe Buffay from Friends would make for a great spy. Read below to know the reason why David feels this way.

When you're amongst the six actors to be a part of an iconic sitcom like Friends, there are several perks that follow. Fame and so much fortune, even after the show has ended (thank the royalties!) However, there's also the fact that being in such a series relegates you to that one iconic character. Such will always be the case for our six favourite friends - Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courtney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

Speaking of David, the actor is currently busy promoting his Sky One spy sitcom Intelligence, in which we see him as NSA (National Security Agency) agent who teams up with a computer analyst, played by Nick Mohammed, to form a new cybercrime unit in the UK's GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters). In a recent interview with British GQ, the question posed to the actor was who would make the best spy out of the six friends, to which, Schwimmer without any hesitation picked Phoebe.

"Phoebe. You never know when she’s lying. Also, she has a twin sister, so they could interchange," the 53-year-old actor revealed.

For one thing, we know what Phoebe's alias would be, wouldn't we Ms. Regina Phalange?!

Do you agree with David Schwimmer's comment on how Phoebe Buffay would make for the best spy? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, the six friends will soon be reuniting for an unscripted Friends reunion special on HBO Max. It's been reported that each cast member will be making USD 3-4 million for an hourlong appearance.

