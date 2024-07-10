FRIENDS Star Lisa Kudrow Reacts To Jennifer Aniston’s Claims That She ‘Hated’ When Live Audience Laughed

FRIENDS star Lisa Kudrow corrects the claims made by Jennifer Aniston about the actress not liking the live audience laughing before she finishes her dialogue. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Kudrow spoke of her true feelings about filming in front of a studio audience. The Come Back actress said she used to get annoyed with the audience only when they laughed too much.

On Variety’s Actor on Actor segment, Aniston recalled her time on the sets of the iconic sitcom and claimed that Kudrow hated it when the live audience laughed at her dialogue while she was still delivering it.

What did Lisa Kudrow say about Jennifer Aniston’s comments about filming in front of a live audience?

Speaking to the media portal, Kudrow shared that while the comments by The Morning Show star weren’t completely wrong, they were a bit twisted. The actress claimed, “No, that’s not exactly... no, no. It irritated me if they would laugh for too long.”

The Bojack Horseman star further added, “God bless them. They were so excited to be there that sometimes the laughter would just be longer than if they had laughed at anything else.”

Meanwhile, the Murder Mystery actress, in conversation with Quinta Brunson, revealed, “Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed... She’d be like, ‘I’m not done! It’s not that funny.’”

Advertisement

In the Variety interview with the Abbott Elementary star, Aniston revealed that FRIENDS have always been special to her, and as she got emotional, she remembered her co-star and friend, Matthew Perry, who passed away in October 2023.

In a recent chat with the entertainment portal, Kudrow, too, recalled Perry and shared that she has been re-watching the episodes of the sitcom for the actor.

ALSO READ: Time Bandits TRAILER: Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Returns To TV For Adaptation Of Terry Gilliam's 1981 Cult Classic

Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston’s friendship over the years

Lisa Kudrow, who played the role of Phoebe Buffay, has been an onscreen and offscreen friend to Jennifer Aniston over the years. While the duo shared a great bond on the sitcom for 10 years, Kudrow and the Wanderlust actress have kept their friendship intact with each other and the other cast members of the show, including Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.

The FRIENDS occasionally meet up with each other and have a great time. The sitcom is also nearing 30 years since the pilot aired on TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Reveals One Thing Lisa Kudrow Hated During Filming Of Friends; Check It Out