Friends star Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing joins Instagram four months after co star Jennifer Aniston

Friends star Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing has finally and truly joined Instagram four months after co-star Jennifer Aniston. The big news was announced by Friends star Lisa Kudrow. The actress who played Phoebe Buffay, shared a throwback picture on her official Instagram account to welcome her co-star from the iconic show, Friends. Lisa Kudrow captioned her post saying "welcome to Instagram, mattyperry4." The actress also wrote that she cannot believe her eyes, that Matthew Perry has finally joined the social media platform.

The picture shared by Lisa Kudrow, consist of the hashtag, friends for life, clearing hinting at the friendship they share over the years. Not, just Lisa Kudrow, even Jennifer Aniston shared pictures in the past with her Friends co-star, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer. Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing joins Instagram four months after The Morning Show, actress Jennifer Aniston joined the platform. The actress who played Rachel Green on the show Friends, in a way broke the internet when she came on board. The actress had shared a picture of herself with her co-stars from classic sitcom, Friends. The latest to join the Instagram bandwagon is Matthew Perry.

The actor so far has not shared any pictures. But, the actor wrote in his bio, that "what is this? my Instagram account." The fans cannot stop gushing over the news. The actor, Matthew Perry currently has 92.8 K followers on his account. The fans and followers of the actor and the Friends show, it is sheer joy to have Matthew Perry on the social media platform.

