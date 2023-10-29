Friends star Matthew Perry dies at 54 from drowning; DEETS Inside

Gone Too Soon!

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Matthew Perry has tragically passed away at the age of 54, with reports suggesting it was due to an apparent drowning incident. On the day of his passing, Perry had engaged in a two-hour pickleball game before returning home, where he asked his assistant to run an errand. Upon the assistant's return, they found Matthew Perry unresponsive in his jacuzzi and promptly called 911. Read on to know more in detail.

Friends star Matthew Perry dies at 54

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Page Six they responded to a death investigation for a male in his 50s but did not officially identify him as the actor. The Los Angeles Fire Department received the emergency call for a "water rescue or water emergency" but did not specify the exact location or provide confirmation of Perry's identity.

Foul play and the presence of drugs were ruled out as factors in his death. Nevertheless, Perry's life had been previously marked by several near-death experiences. In his 2022 memoir, he disclosed a life-threatening incident at age 49 when his colon burst due to opioid overuse. While his publicist initially announced it as a "gastrointestinal perforation," Perry had, in fact, spent two weeks in a coma and five months in a hospital.

He wore a colostomy bag for nine months following this crisis, which proved instrumental in motivating him to overcome his addiction to opioids. His therapist's words about living with a colostomy bag helped him break free from his dependency.

In November 2020, during a rehab stint, Perry's heart stopped for five minutes after an adverse interaction between propofol and the hydrocodone in his system. His life was saved through CPR, but the incident resulted in eight broken ribs, costing him scenes alongside Meryl Streep in the film Don't Look Up.

Matthew Perry's drug addiction since a young age

Throughout his life, Perry struggled with alcohol and drugs, with his journey into addiction starting at the young age of 14. He became hooked on opiates following a jetski accident while filming Fools Rush In. At one point during his tenure on Friends, he revealed that he was consuming a quart of vodka and 55 Vicodin pills daily.

Perry estimated that he spent millions in pursuit of sobriety, emphasizing the tremendous financial and personal toll that addiction had taken on his life.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

