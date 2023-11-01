Friends star Matthew Perry had called off his engagement with Molly Hurtwiz for THIS reason

Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV show Friends, revealed in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that he proposed to Molly Hurwitz while in a Swiss rehab facility at the end of 2020. His confession shed light on the circumstances of their engagement.

Matthew Perry's short-lived engagement to Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry confessed in his memoir that “I bought her a ring because I was desperate that she would leave me,” he wrote, without mentioning Hurwitz’s name. “I didn’t want to be this injured and alone during Covid. I was high on 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone when I asked her to marry me. I had even asked for her family’s blessing. Then I’d proposed, high as a kite. And on one knee.” He added, “And she knew it, too. And she said yes.”

However, Perry's clarity returned after leaving rehab and achieving sobriety. He was surprised to find out that he was engaged to Molly and living with her and her dogs in Los Angeles. He expressed his lack of readiness for such a commitment, saying, “I was slowly beginning to realize that I was engaged, lived with a woman and two dogs, needless to say, I was not ready for any of this.” He humorously added, "You live with me? We live together?"

Perry also mentioned they had already chosen names for their future children and referenced a movie he had been in, The Whole Nine Yards. He had forgotten the proposal altogether and confessed, "I didn’t remember – needless to say, we broke up."

Matthew Perry had been in a relationship with Molly Hurwitz, a literary agent, from 2018 to 2021. Their engagement was relatively short-lived, as they called it off in June 2021, with Perry commenting that sometimes things just don't work out and wishing Molly the best.

Molly Hurwitz paid heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry

With Matthew Perry's tragic demise, Molly Hurwitz shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing, “He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented,” she continued, “While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known, no one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

Molly concluded her tribute “Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication).” Surely, this post served as a touching and candid memorial to their complex and deep connection.

