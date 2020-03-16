Friends star Matthew Perry has the most Chandler Bing REACTION to Courteney Cox's 'social distancing' video

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Courteney Cox shared a hilarious TikTok video of herself dancing to Lil Jackie's Slidegang on her Instagram page and amongst the thousands who commented was her Friends co-star Matthew Perry. Check out Matt's very Chandler Bing like reaction to his onscreen wife's video below.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected the entire globe with 6500 deaths registered until now. With public places being shut for weeks and governments advising citizens to stay at home and not venture outside, many are coming with creative methods to pass the isolating, troubling times. Whether it be spending quality time with their loved ones or catching up on their favourite movies and television shows. Even Hollywood celebrities, who we see out and about on a daily basis, are in the confines of their luxurious homes taking the necessary safety precautions.

Courteney Cox took to her Instagram page to update her millions of followers including the Friends cast on what she has been up to from the past few days. The hilarious TikTok video sees the actress showing off her dancing skills as she performs a few steps to Lil Jackie's Slidegang. However, it's her witty caption that has us laughing out loud! "Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me? #bored #quarentine," the 55-year-old actress wrote as her IG caption while referring to her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette and her boyfriend and Snow Patrol's lead singer Johnny McDaid.

Check out Courteney Cox's hilarious TikTok video below:

Meanwhile, amongst the thousands of comments was one by Courteney's close friend and onscreen hubby Matthew Perry, who we know as the beloved Chandler Bing from Friends. According to loyal Friends fans, they couldn't help but decipher Matt's witty comment as one of Chandler's sarcastic comebacks. "Hi honey, what the hell just happened?," Perry quipped in Courteney's IG comments section.

In Chandler Bing's high-pitched voice; could Mondler be MORE adorable?!

Credits :Instagram

