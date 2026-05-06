FRIENDS Star Matthew Perry’s Personal Collection to Be Auctioned After Demise

Matthew Perry's untimely loss will be mourned forever, and while the world still copes with it, ardent fans can now get their hands on some very personal items that the actor once owned. According to the latest revelation from his non-profit foundation, the Matthew Perry Foundation, an auction will be held to bid on some items that were near and dear to the star himself.

FRIENDS scripts and more to be up for sale at the Matthew Perry Foundation

Following the demise of the beloved star, Matthew Perry, items, including 26 scripts for episodes like The One With Ross’s Tan, The One Where Joey Speaks French, and the two-part series finale, The Last One, will be auctioned off to raise money for the foundation aiming to reduce stigma around add-ction. Two separate scripts personally signed by Perry himself will also be a part of the event, and those will also include autographs by his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

The signed scripts were donated by Warner Bros. for the good cause. Other items being auctioned include a photo album titled The One With the Last Supper, a letter from Jenny written on the back, and Chandler’s replica of the yellow peephole frame from Rachel and Monica’s apartment. His very personal wins, including the 1995 SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a television comedy series and his own collection of artwork from artists such as Banksy and Mel Bochner, are up for grabs as well.

The event will begin next month, on June 5, 2026, with proceeds going to means that will allow people to gain access to ‘the care, resources, and the community they need to thrive’ as per a note from Heritage Auctions.

Matthew Perry was found unconscious in the pool at his Los Angeles home and was declared dead after being brought to the hospital on October 28, 2023.

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