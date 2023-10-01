Friends Text Kourtney Kardashian to Say They Aren't in the "Not Kourtney" Group Chat

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is an American media personality and socialite. In 2007, she and her family began starring in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Here, high-profile celebrity members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan give an insight into their personal lives and reveal various secrets pertaining to their families and relationships.

Regardless of Kim Kardashian's assertions on the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, that the group conversation involved friends of the Lemme founder, the 44-year-old posted a screenshot of a text conversation with some of her friends on her Instagram Story on Friday, in which they admitted they weren't on the "Not Kourtney" group chat.

Kourtney’s friends were trolled because of statements given by Kim

Kourtney's friends Allie Rizzo Sartiano, Simon Huck, and Phil Riportella addressed the claims in the screenshot, stating that "trolls" were attacking them over the internet for their purported involvement and that the "Not Kourtney" chat "didn't exist."

Kim told Kourtney about a private group chat named ‘Not Kourtney’

Following the Thursday airing of the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney posted a screenshot of her Instagram Story on Friday. She also tagged Rizzo, Huck, and Riportella. In the episode, Kim disclosed to Kourtney over the phone that the Poosh founder was the subject of a private group chat called "Not Kourtney," where individuals discuss their grievances.

“All of your friends call us complaining,” Kim mentioned on the show. “Whether you think they're the ones going to you, they're all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us. We're all confused, and we're on a group chat labeled 'Not Kourtney' so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you're such a different person and why you have this vendetta."

When a fan commented on Kourtney's Instagram image from her Disney-themed baby shower after the broadcast, she later revealed who exactly was on the group chat. Well it's no wonder the Kardashian sisters never stay outside the limelight. So stay tuned for more.

