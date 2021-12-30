Friendship like this: Cara Delevingne gets the same rose tattoo to match BFF Selena Gomez

After Selena Gomez revealed her new ink, now her bestie Cara Delevingne is following in her footsteps. The British actress recently made an appearance on the New York City tattoo parlour Bang Bang Tattoo, who also does tattoos for Selena Gomez, posing topless in a video while displaying new ink on her ribcage. Featuring a red watercolour rose with a black dripping stem along with Roman numerals, Cara got the identical tattoo from Gomez, also 29, who showed off her neck tattoo just hours before on the same account.

Done by the same artist, Keith Scott aka "Bang Bang" McCurdy took to Instagram to share a video of Cara’s new ink and wrote: "I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara. Fyi I didn't tell them till the end that these were my first watercolour tattoos ever.”

If you didn't know, Gomez and Delevingne have been friends for a really long time. Their friendship dates back to the time starring together in mutual friend Taylor Swift's 2014 "Bad Blood" music video. Cut to now, the longtime pals will be sharing the screen in the highly-anticipated sequel of the mystery series Only Murders in the Building, which stars Gomez along with Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Delevingne will be essaying the role of Alice, an "art world insider" who becomes just as obsessed with a New York City apartment building's murder mysteries as the main trio of stars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

