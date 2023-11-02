Frieren Beyond Journey's End Episode 9: Fern vs. Aura begins! Release date, where to watch and more

Just as Fern thought that they could move on with the adventure without any troubles, they saw Aura, buckling up for a fight. For this, this boy was nothing short for a slayer. Thus, a grave action sequence is set to play out in the next outing. Here is everything we know about Frieren Beyond Journey's End Episode 9 so far!

Frieren Beyond Journey's End Episode 9: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next episode, as per the schedule of Crunchyroll, will be November 3, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect from episode 9?

The title of the 9th episode of Frieren will be 'Aura the Guillotine.' As seen at the end of the last outing, Aura was all set to challenge the protagonist. In her eyes, this man is nothing short of a killer. Thus, she would be fighting for her life and her pride. However, the same could not be said for Fern.

The boy would surely hold back his punches, judging that this is not the right time to bring down someone. It will be interesting to see what Frieren Beyond Journey's End Episode 9 brings to the table this week.

Frieren Beyond Journey's End Episode 9: Previous episode recap

The title of the eighth episode of Beyond Journey's End was 'Frieren the Slayer.' In the episode, we see that tension grows in the city as Frieren defeats Draht and escapes the dungeon. The city's Graf, Grahat, suspects foul play and confronts Lügner, who's been scheming. Lügner captures Granat, aiming to disable the city's protective barrier.

Meanwhile, adventurers Fern and Stark want to warn Graf Grahat about Lügner. Surprisingly, Frieren declines to help them, trusting in their strength. She heads to confront Aura outside the city. Fern and Stark sneak into Lügner's hideout, injuring him, but rescue Granat and retreat. Lügner realizes Frieren is in the city and knows her as Frieren the Slayer. Frieren faces Aura outside, setting the stage for a climactic showdown.

This week was especially good for the anime after its first episode. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the story holds in store for the fans.

