From Aaron W. Reed To Vinnie Jones: All The Actors Who Played Juggernaut So Far

Juggernaut, also known as Cain Marko, has been portrayed by four different actors in various Marvel films. Juggernaut, known for his complicated relationship with the X-Men, made his official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.

This marked a new beginning for the character, who had previously appeared in Fox's X-Men films. Juggernaut debuted in X-Men #12 in 1965, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He is well-known for his incredible strength and near-invulnerability, which he gains from the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak.

As the stepbrother of Charles Xavier, the founder of the X-Men, Juggernaut’s backstory is both deep and intriguing. Below is a list of all the actors that have played Juggernaut so far:

1. Ryan Reynolds

Juggernaut was brought to life in Deadpool 2 thanks to advanced CGI technology. Ryan Reynolds, who starred in, wrote, and produced the film, also contributed to Juggernaut's portrayal. He used facial motion capture and physical performance to enhance Juggernaut's intensity and power.

Reynolds also provided his voice for Juggernaut, which was digitally altered to create the deep, imposing growl that suited the character's large and menacing stature. This approach enabled a dynamic and fluid portrayal of Juggernaut, distinguishing it from previous versions, such as Vinnie Jones' performance in X-Men: The Last Stand, which relied on practical effects and a physical suit.

More exciting and adaptable action scenes, especially in the furious fight between Juggernaut and Colossus, were made possible by the use of computer-generated imagery (CGI) in Deadpool 2. Juggernaut's physicality and presence were greatly increased by this contemporary technological approach, which also improved the film's visual impact.

2. Aaron W. Reed

Aaron W. Reed's performance as Juggernaut in Deadpool & Wolverine introduced a powerful new take on the character. Reed, known for his impressive physical presence, had previously demonstrated his strength in Free Guy as Dude, the muscular version of Ryan Reynolds’s character.

Reed's performance in Deadpool & Wolverine was particularly noteworthy during the tense battle in the Void with X-23. The battle was memorable because of the stark contrast between X-23's smaller frame and his massive build and dynamic action skills.

Inspired by his appearance in X-Men: The Last Stand, Reed's interpretation of Juggernaut was a tribute to Vinnie Jones's character as well as a demonstration of his commitment to physically demanding roles. He is jokingly referred to in the movie as "this year's Juggernaut," emphasizing his outstanding performance.

3. David Leitch

David Leitch, known for directing Deadpool 2, was instrumental in bringing Juggernaut to life. He not only provided facial motion capture for Juggernaut, but he also appeared in scenes with Ryan Reynolds. With a strong background in directing and stunt coordination, including credits on John Wick and Atomic Blonde, Leitch's involvement lent depth and realism to Juggernaut's role.

His performance ensured that Juggernaut's expressions and movements were convincing and effective. Although he did not return for Deadpool & Wolverine, Leitch's work in Deadpool 2 is a standout, demonstrating his ability in both action and performance.

4. Vinnie Jones

The first actor to portray Juggernaut in a motion picture was Vinnie Jones, who starred in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006). Jones, who was well-known for playing tough guys, gave the part a distinct intensity and charm. Prior to this, he was highly recognized for his parts in grim movies like Guy Ritchie's Snatch (2000) and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998).

One of Jones's most famous lines from X-Men: The Last Stand is "I'm the Juggernaut, b****!"—a line that went viral and was frequently mocked online. In a departure from the comics, the movie gave Juggernaut a self-aware sense of humor and altered his origins from magical to mutant powers.

Jones was asked to return for Deadpool & Wolverine, but declined due to the physical demands of the role. Despite this, his performance is a memorable part of X-Men film history.

